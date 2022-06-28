Born: Terang on January 20, 1964.
Wife: Sherine. Children: Sophie, Natasha and Chloe.
Parents: Kevin (passed away) and Rene. Siblings: Angela, Julie and Des.
Education: Ecklin Primary School before going to Cobden Technical School.
Sporting highlight: would have to be in 1990 when Ecklin were premiers and champions in the footy.
Were you involved with Ecklin when they were premiers and champions in 1990?
I was the president at Ecklin. I took over as president in 1988 and was in the role for three years.
We used to play in the old Mount Noorat Football League. The competition comprised of sides, including Glen College, Noorat and Glenormiston.
We defeated Kolora by six points to win the flag but there were plenty of dramas before we won that grand final.
What were some of the dramas that occurred?
We lost Mark McVilly with a knee injury in the second semi and Harry Van Someren injured his hamstring on the Tuesday night before the grand final.
Things got worse when Les Edge went down with a knee injury in the first quarter of the grand final and then Noel Primmer broke his leg in the first quarter.
It was a worrying time for us because we had so many injuries but the players stood up. I've got to mention our captain-coach Kevin McVilly. He played probably the best game of finals footy I've seen any local play in that grand final win and I'll never forget it was a huge crowd at the game.
Did you start your footy career with Ecklin?
Yes. I played juniors with Ecklin before playing in the seniors but I could best be considered an average player. I used to play in the back pocket.
I played a bit of basketball in my younger years, and I liked having a hit of golf, but I don't seem to find the time to play golf now as I'm heavily involved with the Nirranda Football Netball Club.
The best my golf handicap was is 17 and now it's blown out to 27.
My wife Sherine is a very good golfer. She is the seven-time women's champion golfer at Cobden.
My family had a farm at Ecklin and it's still in the family; to this day, we've got 150 acres and run Charolais cattle on the property.
How did your involvement with the Nirranda Football Netball Club come about?
Our eldest daughter Sophie started playing netball with the club and the rest of the family followed her the 20 minutes up the road to the club.
I've been involved with the club for more than 17 years in different roles, including as the vice-president for five years and then this year, I took over as the joint president with Damien Lee.
Can you elaborate on how the role as joint president works at the Nirranda Football Netball Club between Damien Lee and yourself?
We had found to be the president of a club is a big job in this day and age.
Damien had come up with the suggestion that we might be able to work together in the job, so we took the idea to the committee, and it was agreed we give it a crack, and it's working out very well.
It's all about sharing the workload.
Damien is extremely busy in his job as a contractor and on his farm.
We get on very well together and talk to each other daily regarding things that are going on at the club and in the league.
The club is also very lucky to have a great committee and an excellent secretary and treasurer, which makes things run pretty smoothly. Damien and I have found having joint president roles allows us to pursue other activities with family or friends.
I'm a passionate Geelong fan and having Damien in the role allows me to go down and watch some of the Cats games, while Damien gets his chance to go off and do what he likes when it suits and I fill the role.
How is the Nirranda Football Netball Club travelling financially?
We're in a pretty good financial position and that has come about from all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.
We've just come off the back of a very successful goods and services auction.
Helen Fleming has been the backbone of the auction for nearly 30 years. She's done a sensational job over the journey and she has a band of helpers who are there to assist with this wonderful fundraiser for the club.
It would be amazing to work out how much money the goods and services auction has made for the club over those years.
I can say it's been a lot of money and I would hate to think where we would be without it.
The club has been very fortunate for the hard work put in by various people over the years and that's why we've been successful.
One of those hardworking people was Anthony 'Tige' Foster when he was president. He took us to the next level with professionalism and the way to get things done.
Many football and netball clubs are struggling for volunteers. How is Nirranda placed with volunteers?
We've got a loyal band of volunteers but we're always on the lookout for more.
The club is the backbone of the local community.
We usually have between 100 to 120 people who turn up for tea on a Thursday night.
It's a wonderful night as people can the chance to get around and speak to other people.
It would be great if we could get a few more volunteers helping out on the Thursday nights or on Saturdays.
The club is performing very well, with the football and netball sides all competitive.
We're not getting carried away. We're just taking it one game at a time.
There's talks of mergers between some clubs. What's your opinion on that matter?
I've got no doubt there will be changes whether they amount to mergers we'll just have to wait and see.
Clubs have got to listen and talk about their options. COVID caused problems to everyone at all levels of life, including footy and netball clubs.
Let's just say it's going to be an interesting time for local clubs over the next few years.
