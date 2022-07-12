Push for state government support at Cobden Health

MP Richard Riordan says Cobden Health is the "poor cousin" in the health system, and the service welcomed his call for more state government support.
Mr Riordan will meet with Cobden Health chief executive officer Helen Paris and the board's Duncan Morris in the next fortnight.
"(It's) to discuss their fairly urgent need for redevelopment," Mr Riordan said.
"I'm keen to make it an election issue for them.
"Smaller bush nursing arrangements (like Cobden Health) are the poor cousin in the health system and they definitely need support."
Mr Riordan said due to Cobden Health not being part of a larger hospital or service provider it required state government support to upgrade its facilities.
"Cobden Health is vital to the local community - an hours drive each way to other services is a long way - our regional health services deserve the same facilities as those in urban areas," he said.
Cobden Health's board said the dedicated support from the community to maintain and sustain rural health services was greatly appreciated.
"Cobden Health welcomes support from the government to make this possible in to the future," it said.
The board said it had been proactive with strategic planning for a staged expansion and redevelopment of its ageing infrastructure.
"The recommendations from the Aged Care Royal Commission have been embraced and incorporated throughout our development plans," it said.
"We will continue to consult with our consumers to ensure we are delivering care and services that exceed their expectations."
The board said while Cobden Health was independently run, it received some support from South West Healthcare and Colac Area Health.
"These have been invaluable," it said.
The board said there was also no merger discussions.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
