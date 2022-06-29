Man accused of strangling woman in front of child seeks sentence indication

A man accused of strangling his ex-partner and attempting to poke her eye out has sought a sentence indication.
The Warrnambool man in his 40s appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, making threats to kill, intentionally destroying property and persistently breaching a family violence intervention order.
Advertisement
He cannot be named because that could identity the victim.
The court heard a family violence intervention order was granted in February last year to protect the man's ex-partner.
The order was granted for five years and prohibited contact.
Then on December 19, the man was released from jail after serving a five-month sentence for family violence against the same woman.
Three days later he allegedly messaged the complainant to apologise and tell her he loved and missed her.
The messages breached the intervention order.
During December he repeatedly attended the woman's home, often staying the night.
On one occasion a fight erupted and the man allegedly pulled the woman's hair and strangled her.
The court heard he told the complainant that if he went back to jail, she "better run" or she'd face a "painful death".
Then in January this year, the man and woman were at her home when she locked him outside during an argument.
The man allegedly kicked the back door, scaring the woman and leading her to activate a duress alarm provided by a south-west domestic violence service.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man kicked in the door and allegedly grabbed the victim before strangling her and twisting his finger inside her eye socket.
The complaint told police she believed the man was trying to poke her eye out.
The offending allegedly occurred in front of a young child.
The man on Monday asked for a sentence indication.
Advertisement
He has already served about five months in custody on remand.
Magistrate John Bentley said the man would be looking at more than 12 months with about seven months before being eligible for parole.
The man was told to speak to his lawyer before making a decision.
He will appear in court at a later date.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Advertisement
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.