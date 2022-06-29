Three Koroit Fire Brigade members have been honoured for their service to the CFA.
The presentations were made on Saturday night at the club's bi-annual dinner.
Alistair Cozens and Phil McCosh were award the National Service Medal.
John Keane was presented with a life membership to the CFA.
Koroit CFA captain Steve Giblin said the awards were wonderful acknowledgement of the trio's service to their community.
"Alistair and Phil have been CFA members for over 20 years," Mr. Giblin said.
"As volunteers that is an an amazing contribution.
"They have done everything asked of them, from fundraising to turning out to fight fires both locally and as part of strike teams sent to other areas.
"Our members don't go into their work with the CFA seeking recognition, but I think it is important to acknowledge the time given up and work put in for the community.
"These guys drop their tools and are ready to go whenever they are needed, they show great dedication."
John Keane's CFA life membership comes on the back of 55 years service, and will sit alongside his life membership with the Koroit brigade.
"John has never held any high office at Koroit but he has been an amazing brigade member who has always done what is needed," Mr. Giblin said.
"He was a competitor in our running teams when he was younger and was an active fire fighter for many years.
"Now he is a great support with our training and meetings and he is always the first to put his hand up when there is something needs doing that he can help with."
The presentation dinner was not only well attended by Koroit CFA members, but also attracted some impressive organisational hierarchy.
This included CFA Deputy Chief Officer Rohan Luke and CFA board member Beth Davidson.
While the dinner is usually held every second year, Mr. Giblin said it had been a five-year gap since the last one.
"With COVID we haven't been able to get together like this so it was a wonderful chance to all be in the same room," he said.
"The vibe was amazing, everyone was so happy to be able to celebrate and busting to catch up with each other."
