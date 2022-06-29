The Standard

Koroit CFA members honoured

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated June 29 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Keane has been awarded CFA Life membership.

Three Koroit Fire Brigade members have been honoured for their service to the CFA.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.