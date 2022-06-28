UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 3.30PM:
The Victorian Fisheries Authority have today released a warning on the VicEmergency app there could be increased shark activity in Nirranda and Nirranda South after a whale was beached at Terry's Beach.
"Due to a whale carcass, there could be an increase in shark activity near Flaxman Hill," an update by VicEmergency said.
"A whale carcass can attract sharks to the area and mean they are closer to the shore than normal."
VicEmergency has advised people to exercise additional caution in the area.
Shark sightings should be reported to Triple-0.
The Victorian Fisheries Authority is assisting wildlife officers and park rangers with the management of the whale carcass.
The next update is expected by July 6.
Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning incident controller Andrew Pritchard said releasing a dangerous animal warning was standard practice as a safety precaution when responding to a whale carcass washed ashore.
"Whale carcasses can attract sharks to the area," he said.
"Authorities do not have any confirmed shark sightings in the area, but we do expect increased activity due to the carcass."
Mr Pritchard said it was unclear how long it would take for the carcass to decompose naturally.
"We have coordinated with Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation who have inspected the site," he said.
"We are asking the community to respect the Traditional Owners' cultural protocols and avoid interacting with the whale which ended its journey on Country."
EARLIER, TUESDAY:
A junior humpback whale has washed ashore at Terry's Beach near Nullawarre and is expected to be left to decompose naturally.
Mr Pritchard said the department was responding after reports a dead whale had washed ashore at Terry's Beach.
He said the whale was located at the eastern end of the beach on Monday night.
"Early reports indicate the whale may be a juvenile humpback whale," he said.
"An incident management team was established by DELWP to manage the incident.
"Authorities are working to assess the options for disposing of the carcass, but due to its isolated and inaccessible location it may be left in place until it decomposes naturally."
Mr Pritchard said signage has been installed to warn community members to avoid the area.
"Deceased whales can be dangerous, so we remind the public to keep their distance, including dogs," he said.
"Whale carcasses can also attract sharks to the area.
"The incident management team is working closely with traditional owners to respect the cultural significance of a whale coming ashore on country."
