A junior humpback whale has washed ashore at Terry's Beach near Nullawarre and is expected to be left to decompose naturally.
Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning incident controller Andrew Pritchard said the department was responding after reports a dead whale had washed ashore at Terry's Beach.
He said the whale was located at the eastern end of the beach on Monday night.
"Early reports indicate the whale may be a juvenile humpback whale," he said.
"An incident management team was established by DELWP to manage the incident.
"Authorities are working to assess the options for disposing of the carcass, but due to its isolated and inaccessible location it may be left in place until it decomposes naturally."
Mr Pritchard said signage has been installed to warn community members to avoid the area.
"Deceased whales can be dangerous, so we remind the public to keep their distance, including dogs," he said.
"Whale carcasses can also attract sharks to the area.
"The incident management team is working closely with traditional owners to respect the cultural significance of a whale coming ashore on country."
