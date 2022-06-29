The Standard

Russells Creek on a winning run after tough start to Warrnambool and District season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 29 2022 - 2:45am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW CHALLENGE: Russells Creek's Bonnie Winter is impressing in her first season in goals. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A reignited Russells Creek is putting its early season struggles behind it in the run up to finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.