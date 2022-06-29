Creek has rocketed back into contention after winning three on the trot. Its latest triumph over Old Collegians resulted in a jump from ninth to sixth on the ladder, with Creek sitting sit two games outside the top five behind Dennington. A grade mentor Stacy Dunkley said while finals "wasn't even in our eyesight" at the beginning of the season, the team is aiming to "make some noise" in the remaining six home and away games.

