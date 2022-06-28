The Standard

South West Healthcare re-opens Medical Ward after COVID case

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Healthcare

The medical ward at South West Healthcare (SWH) is again open to visitors after a positive COVID case was reported last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.