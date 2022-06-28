Exciting Vic Country small forward Toby McMullin has lifted his side to a thrilling victory in Sunday's opening round of the AFL Under 18 National Championships.
The Port Fairy-listed footballer kicked the only major of what proved to be an intense final term against South Australia with his side holding on to record a two-point victory, 9.8 (62) to 8.12 (60).
The crafty goal kicker kicked two for the match in total, including the all-important sealer in what proved to be a frantic final term, showcasing his smarts in front of goal and strong football nous to prove a handful for the defenders.
Despite registering the final six shots at goal, South Australia was left lamenting its lack of execution in front of the big sticks, kicking 0.7 to 1.0 in the final term.
MORE SPORT:
The son of former Collingwood and Essendon forward Ian, the 17-year-old - who will turn 18 in August - is quickly rising up the draft charts after impressing in APS football with Melbourne Grammar this season and at NAB League level with Sandringham Dragons. He only joined the NAB League outfit in February this year.
McMullin has featured at Hampden league senior level this season for Port Fairy - where his family has a house - kicking two goals and being named in the best in the loss against South Warrnambool back in round three.
Vic Country will continue its under 18 championships campaign this Sunday against Allies at the Gabba.
