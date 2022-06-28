District league to farewell A.L Lane pavilion

Warrnambool and District Football Netball League will move out of its headquarters at A.L Lane pavilion in the coming months.
The WDFNL will soon be based out of Deakin University, alongside the Hampden league and AFL Western District.
"We are moving to Deakin and Peter Martin my secretary will be sharing an office with Hampden and AFL Western District. So they're working in the one office together," league president Kylie Murphy said.
Murphy said the move came about after the trustee who ran the community centre decided to step down.
"The (Warrnambool City) council has taken over. I work quite well with the council, I've been talking to the council regarding it back and forth," she said.
"There's no hard feelings. There's no issues, no problems, we just feel that it might be the time that we put Warrnambool and District and Hampden and AFL Western District in the one office so they're all together."
There is no set date for the move but Murphy is hopeful after finals the league will be out.
"It all depends on how everything's going and when we can all get out there to meet up and start moving everything," she said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
