The Standard

Warrnambool and District league to move offices from A.L Lane pavilion to Deakin University

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
District league to farewell A.L Lane pavilion

Warrnambool and District Football Netball League will move out of its headquarters at A.L Lane pavilion in the coming months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.