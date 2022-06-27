Despite the super colourful start to the day, it's expected to be a fine and sunny winter day across the south-west.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 4.2 degrees, but felt like -0.2.
Advertisement
It was 0.9 at Westmere, with an apparent temperature of -2.3, Hamilton was 1.9 (-1.9) and Mortlake 1.8 (-0.7).
Warrnambool is expecting a mostly sunny day, with light winds becoming north to north-westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day.
The city's top is likely to reach 15 degrees, 14 in Casterton, Mortlake, Portland, Port Fairy and Heywood, 13 in Hamilton and Colac and just 11 in Ararat.
There's a frost warning for much of the state but not the south-west, and there's a strong wind warning for the west coast.
For the rest of the week, it's much the same with a shower of two tipped right through until Sunday and tops of 14 and 13 degrees.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.