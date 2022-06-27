The Standard

At 7am in Warrnambool it was 4.2 degrees, but felt like -0.2

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 27 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 9:21pm
Bright start: Looking east down Cramer Street in Warrnambool just before 7am. We're expecting a top of 15 degrees today.

Despite the super colourful start to the day, it's expected to be a fine and sunny winter day across the south-west.

