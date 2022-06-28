The Standard

Accused Warrnambool drug trafficker back in custody

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 28 2022 - 1:27am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man allegedly drops drug tin during police intercept

A Warrnambool man charged with trafficking after allegedly dropping a drug tin on the ground during a police intercept is back in custody.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.