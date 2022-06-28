Man allegedly drops drug tin during police intercept

A Warrnambool man charged with trafficking after allegedly dropping a drug tin on the ground during a police intercept is back in custody.
Ben Claridge, 37, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
The court heard the man was arrested last month after being intercepted by police riding his bike.
Mr Claridge allegedly attempted to flee, dropping a small tin on the nature strip.
Police allege the tin contained 2.5 grams of methamphetamine separated into five zip-lock bags and labelled ready for sale.
Officers also allegedly located 40 unused zip-lock bags and a set of digital scales.
Then on June 23, Mr Claridge went to a Warrnambool house, he was agitated and an argument ensued between he and a female resident.
The court heard he'd recently been discharged from hospital after suffering a broken jaw in a drug debt-related assault.
The man and the woman argued about drugs before he allegedly punched a hole in a plaster wall and slapped the complainant to the back of the head.
Police were called and Mr Claridge fled the house.
He was allegedly located nearby riding his push bike without a helmet.
When officers tried to intercept him, the man allegedly increased his speed and attempted to "out ride" the officers, a police prosecutor said.
He said Mr Claridge mounted the footpath and fell from his bike.
A search of his bag allegedly contained a point of methamphetamine, a Viagra pill and five grams of cannabis.
He was arrested and subsequently charged with drug, bail and other offences.
On Monday a magistrate deemed Mr Claridge was too great a risk to be bailed and remanded him in custody.
The man will appear in court again next month.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
