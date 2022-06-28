For the past three decades Martin Pakula has regularly visited the south-west.
He first fell in love with the area and jumps racing when he was an employee of the National Union of Workers.
Advertisement
This role saw him visiting a number of factories in the south-west including Nestles in Dennington, Murray Goulburn in Koroit, Kraft, which later became Dairy Farmers at Allansford, Warrnambool Cheese and Butter, Bonlac in Cororooke, Cobden and Camperdown and Bulla in Colac.
"I spent a lot of time down there," Mr Pakula, a long-time state MP, said.
"I met a lot of wonderful delegates - many who have become good friends."
In 2000, Mr Pakula attended his first May Racing Carnival.
He remembers it because he was in town ahead of the ceasing of coffee production at Nestles.
Mr Pakula, who last week announced his retirement from politics after holding posts as racing and tourism minister, said he looked forward to returning to the carnival in coming years.
"I come down that way every chance I get," he said.
Port Fairy was a popular spot for the family, including wife Lisa Febbo and children Ben, 20, and Eva, 17, to holiday, he said.
Mr Pakula, 53, said he decided it was time for a change in career.
"I don't want to be a politician anymore," he said. "I've been an MP for 16 years, a minister for 10 and before that I was a union official for nearly 14 years. It's time to do something else."
Mr Pakula said he was proud to have been able to secure funding for Budj Bim in his time as tourism minister, as well as cash for upgrades to Warrnambool Racing Club.
Advocating for the continuation of jumps racing is also something he is pleased to have been involved with.
"Keeping the racing industry going during the pandemic, that was rewarding," Mr Pakula said.
He said he also understood how important the carnival was for the city, both economically and because it was a long-held tradition.
Mr Pakula said the past couple of years had been his most challenging as a politician.
"I was one of a handful of people who was on the crisis council (during the COVID-19 pandemic)," he said.
"At times that was pretty relentless."
Advertisement
Mr Pakula said he was pleased to be stepping down in a period of growth.
"I'm happy I was able to stick around and see things come around the other side - restaurants have opened, tourists are returning," he said.
Mr Pakula said his time in politics had been rewarding.
"I've had a bloody good run," he said.
"I've been able to do some really great things but it's someone else's turn now."
Mr Pakula said there were some things he wouldn't miss about politics.
Advertisement
"There's a fair bit I won't miss," he said. "I won't miss the constant attention. I won't miss the stress that sometimes comes with it." Mr Pakula said he planned to remain living in Melbourne for now, but didn't rule out a seachange in the future.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.