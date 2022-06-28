The Standard

Martin Pakula talks about love of south-west on eve of retirement from politics

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOND MEMORIES: Departing Tourism Minister Martin Pakula has vowed to return to the May Racing Carnival in years to come.

For the past three decades Martin Pakula has regularly visited the south-west.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.