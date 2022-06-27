Warrnambool Wolves coach Corrie Shields says his side had to fight hard to avoid its first loss of the season on Sunday.
The Wolves drew 2-2 with Port Fairy Plovers at Southcombe Park but still hold a handy two-game buffer atop the men's division one ladder in the South West Victoria Football Association.
He said the group had to rally in tough conditions, with Daniel Lim and Lucas Jester both scoring for the Wolves.
Malin Atkins and Sanny Ruben both found the back of the net for the Plovers.
"It was a tough game, the conditions in the park weren't the best, it was pretty wet and slippery," Shields said.
"We probably didn't play our best game but Port Fairy put up a good fight.
"They deserved the point at the end of the game really."
The Wolves found the going tough in the second half, with Eamon Magee and Steven Wallace both red-carded within 15 minutes of each other, forcing a re-jig in the team.
Shields said the group managed to hold firm and play some strong football in patches.
"We played really well up until the second-half when we got players sent off, we were down to nine men so it was hard to come back from that to be honest," he said.
"We had to try and hold ourselves at 2-2 and not lose the game."
In the remaining matches across the round, Portland Panthers defeated Warrnambool Rangers 4-3.
The final match of round eight between Stawell Pioneers and Hamilton will be played this Sunday.
As the division one season looks towards the pointy-end, the Warrnambool Wolves remain the only undefeated team in the competition, with Portland Panthers, Stawell Pioneers and Port Fairy occupying the top-four.
