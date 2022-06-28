WARRNAMBOOL-born Darcy Chandler has landed a plum job with England's champion racehorse trainer Andrew Balding.
Chandler, 25, has worked for other English trainers since he arrived in the UK eight months ago before beginning work with the all-powerful Balding stable at Kingsclere last week.
"I've been given a wonderful opportunity to work for Andrew," Chandler said. "He's one of the best trainers in the world. I'm in charge of one of the barns and there are 30 horses being trained in that barn. Andrew has just over 200 horses in work. There's so much racing history in England and it's great to be part of that history. I've learnt so much about training horses since I left Australia and now to have the chance to work with Andrew and his stable is totally amazing. I've been very lucky to have made so many contacts with other trainers, jockeys, owners, bloodstock agents and horse studs from across England and Europe following my move here and working with Andrew will take those valuable contacts to the next level."
The former South Rovers footballer was trackside at Royal Ascot a fortnight ago to witness Chris Waller's sprinting star Nature Strip win the King's Stand Stakes for Australia.
Chandler, who previously worked for Waller, was snapped jumping for joy in his suit in the Royal Enclosure and the photos will make up part of the promotion campaign for Royal Ascot in 2023.
"I just got caught up in the moment when Nature Strip won the King's Stand and I never realised a photographer was taking photos," Chandler said. "I had worked for Chris at his Melbourne stable and had a bit to do with Nature Strip when he raced in Melbourne, so winning at Royal Ascot was exciting. The promotions team for Royal Ascot have got in contact with me saying the photos will be used on buses and the underground trains in the lead up to the 2023 event as part of its promotional items, which is quite incredible."
Apart from working with the Waller stable in Australia, Chandler has also worked for top trainers Ciaron Maher, Darren Weir and Peter Moody and has dreams of being a trainer in his own right at some stage.
"I'm just wanting to learn as much as I can from other trainers," he said. "The long-term dream is to train a few but that may be a few years away. I'm still learning about horse training. There's something new you learn each day and that's part of the excitement of being involved with horses".
Chandler is the son of respected Warrnambool horse breaker and trainer Colin.
Veteran Mount Gambier trainer Wayne Walters is $1200 lighter in the pocket after presenting the wrong horse into the mounting yard at Casterton on Sunday.
Raceday officials, performing relevant identification checks on horses, notified stewards that Walters had presented Craiglee Blizzard, which was engaged in race six, into the mounting yard for race five instead of The Armani.
Craiglee Blizzard was returned to the saddling area and The Armani was saddled and correctly identified to run in race five.
Stewards took into account Walters' guilty plea, forthright evidence and record. Ironically, Craiglee Blizzard, a $20 chance, won race six.
In-form jumper Onset may line up in the $125,000 Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool this Sunday after beating Tolemac and Yulong Rising in a restricted hurdle at Casterton on Sunday.
Top jumps trainer Eric Musgrove said he'd put an entry for Onset into the Lafferty.
"She's won her last two hurdle starts, so she probably deserves a crack at the Lafferty, but I'll wait until later in the week to make a final decision if she runs or not," Musgrove said. "Onset is in very good form. She's just improved this year with last year's jumps season under her belt. She's taken time to mature and toughen up to the jumping caper. It's going to be a jump in class if we send her around in the Lafferty but I know she'll give 100 per cent. I've got to give a lot of credit to Richard O'Donoghue. He's a very underrated jockey. I think with time, he'll develop into a very good jumps jockey."
Onset took her prizemoney to just over $200,000 with Sunday's victory.
Jockey Jason Maskiell will be on the sidelines for 10 meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Echuca on Saturday.
Stewards found Maskiell permitted Zasceed to shift out when not clear of Bangerang Redback.
His suspension begins at midnight on July 2 and ends at midnight July 12.
Jumps jockey Aaron Kuru copped a three-race suspension following his ride on Zedstar after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Casterton on Sunday.
It was found Kuru permitted his mount to shift in when not clear of Capellani.
Kuru begins his suspension after Warrnambool's jumps meeting this Sunday.
In handing down the penalty, stewards were of the view the incident qualified for the low-range category of carelessness and took into account his guilty plea and excellent past record.
