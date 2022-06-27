The Standard

Mortlake cafe operator fined $10k for underpaying worker and breaking workplace laws

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:54am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Underpayment: Mortlake Deli Fresh Cafe operator Peter Thulborn received a $10,206 penalty and was ordered to pay back wages after he was found to have underpaid an employee over a 17-month period.

A Mortlake cafe operator has been fined $10,206 in the Federal Circuit and Family Court for wage underpayment and breaches of pay slip laws.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.