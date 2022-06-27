The Standard

Corangamite Shire Council's budget set to be approved after no major changes flagged

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:11am, first published 2:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GO-AHEAD: Corangamite Shire Council is set to approve its budget for the 2022-23 financial year tomorrow night.

No major changes have been made to Corangamite Shire Council's budget for the 2022-23 financial year two weeks after the draft was released for public comment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.