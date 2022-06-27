No major changes have been made to Corangamite Shire Council's budget for the 2022-23 financial year two weeks after the draft was released for public comment.
The nearly $41 million in expenditure is a 24 per cent increase on the previous year and is set to be approved at a monthly meeting on Tuesday night.
While council documents describe it as a "business as usual approach", its $16.88 million capital works program will include a buffer for expected increases in infrastructure costs and rising inflation.
An allowance of five per cent of the capital budget will account for potential cost increases.
Residents can also expect a rates rise of an average 2.92 per cent.
Other matters to be discussed include a planning permit application for 33 Pitcher Street, Port Campbell.
The application seeks approval for the construction of a second dwelling of two storeys and a two-lot subdivision.
One objection based on suitability for the area, privacy and view obstruction has been received and will be considered.
The public will also hear about the results of council's recent Community Satisfaction Survey.
About 400 interviews between January 27 to March 14 revealed a decline in a number of council's core performance measures including:
Notably, ratings of local roads were lowest in the shire's north.
The council's overall performance in key measures followed a similar downward state-wide trend.
