The Standard

Skipton's ambition play for community build at recreation reserve

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 27 2022 - 3:30am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALL-OUT: Skipton president Andrew Bodman says club volunteers do what they can but rebuild funding was vital to keep the community alive. Picture: Luke Hemer

VAL Day fell in love with Skipton from the moment she arrived in the town but says it sorely needs a Prince Charming to add a little spark back to the place.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.