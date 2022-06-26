For the rest of the week Warrnambool is expecting more of the same, a cloudy day on Tuesday with a top of 14 and just a 10 per cent chance of any rain, Wednesday there's a 70 per cent of 1-3mm of rain with a top of 14, Thursday there's a 60 per cent chance of an early shower and a top again of 14 degrees, Friday a shower or two is likely with a top of 13, Saturday there's a 90 per cent chance of between 1-2mm and a top of 14 and Sunday 14 again with a possible shower.