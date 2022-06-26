The Standard

At 7am in Warrnambool it was just 5.4 degrees, felt like 1.5 and we've had 2.8mm of rain since 9am yesterday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
June 26 2022 - 9:48pm
Mild ahead: At 7.15am this morning there was a pretty sunrise in progress looking north up Warrnambool's Kepler Street. We're expecting tops of 14 degrees throughout the week with a couple of showers.

There's a frost warning in place for much of Victoria, including the south-west.

