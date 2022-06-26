There's a frost warning in place for much of Victoria, including the south-west.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was just 5.4 degrees, felt like 1.5 and we've had 2.8mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
At the same time at Ararat it was 0.7 and felt like -2, Mortlake was 1.4 and felt like -1.5, Casterton and Dartmoor were just 1.8, Westmere 1.0 and on the top of Mount William it was 0.1 and felt like -7.1.
It looks like a pretty mild week ahead with Warrnambool expecting a cloudy day, with lights winds and a top of 14 degrees.
Casterton, Heywood, Portland and Port Fairy are expecting 14, Colac and Mortlake 13, with Hamilton and Ararat just 12.
A large high pressure system near Adelaide will move across Victoria today, then out over the Tasman Sea by late Tuesday as a front crosses the Bight.
The front will weaken as it enters the west of the state during Wednesday.
Another high will move into the Bight on Thursday, extending a ridge over Victoria.
For the rest of the week Warrnambool is expecting more of the same, a cloudy day on Tuesday with a top of 14 and just a 10 per cent chance of any rain, Wednesday there's a 70 per cent of 1-3mm of rain with a top of 14, Thursday there's a 60 per cent chance of an early shower and a top again of 14 degrees, Friday a shower or two is likely with a top of 13, Saturday there's a 90 per cent chance of between 1-2mm and a top of 14 and Sunday 14 again with a possible shower.
