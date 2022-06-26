Couple busted with drugs and homemade handgun in police raid

Crucial information from the public has led to a Hamilton couple being in custody after a police drug raid.
The man and woman in their 20s will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court after being busted with drugs and cash.
A police spokeswoman said Hamilton detectives and uniform officers executed a search warrant at a Dempster Drive address in Hamilton on Friday at 11.20am.
There they found 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of about $5000, which is more than twice the amount needed to trigger an ice trafficking charge.
Officers also found a homemade handgun, MDMA, cash, scales, power tools and two sorts of prescription medication - Xanax and Suboxone.
A 21-year-old unlicensed Hamilton woman has also been charged with stealing a car which was driven from Hamilton to Melbourne and dumped in December last year.
Her other charges include trafficking methamphetamine, possession prescription medication, possessing MDMA, possessing the proceeds of crime (cash) and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of crime (the tools).
A 27-year-old man has been charged with similar offences.
Both are expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday.
A police spokeswoman said that information from the public was vital and led to police members executing a drugs and firearms warrant on Friday.
Anyone with information about serious crime is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
