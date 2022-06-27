The Standard
Woman and man in their 20s charged after Hamilton police raid

Updated June 27 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:20am
Couple allegedly busted with drugs and homemade handgun in police raid

A Hamilton couple have been arrested and drugs and a homemade handgun seized during a police raid late last week, a court has heard.

