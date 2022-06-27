Couple allegedly busted with drugs and homemade handgun in police raid

A Hamilton couple have been arrested and drugs and a homemade handgun seized during a police raid late last week, a court has heard.
Molly Richardson, 21, and her partner Jesse Cosgrove, 27, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday after allegedly being busted with drugs and cash.
Advertisement
The court heard Hamilton detectives and uniform officers executed a search warrant at a Dempster Drive address in Hamilton on Friday at 11.20am.
The search allegedly uncovered 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of about $5000, which is more than twice the amount needed to trigger an ice trafficking charge.
Police allege they also found a homemade handgun, 6.8 grams of MDMA, $2600 cash, scales, power tools and two sorts of prescription medication - Xanax and Suboxone.
The handgun was small, silver and contained ammunition.
The court heard Mr Cosgrove attempted to flee the property, scaling a fence before jumping onto a nearby roof.
The pair was eventually arrested and subsequently charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession prescription medication, possessing MDMA, possessing the proceeds of crime (cash) and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of crime (the tools).
Ms Richardson was also charged with stealing a Volkswagen vehicle from a Hamilton address about 9.30pm on December 19 last year.
The vehicle was allegedly driven to Melbourne before being dumped at Southbank. CCTV footage allegedly shows Ms Richardson and a female co-accused in the vicinity of the victim's homes.
The female accused is already on a community correction order.
Magistrate John Bentley said while the pair both had a criminal history, Ms Richardson had never been to jail whereas Mr Cosgrove was "a frequent flyer, including for firearm offences".
"It would be a fair assumption that (the firearm) is more likely to be his than hers," he said.
"He's the guy that does the runner and they're both charged with identical offences."
Mr Cosgrove appeared briefly in the court, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
The man will appear in court again on July 25.
Ms Richardson was released on bail with strict conditions, including an overnight curfew, that she not use drugs, not associate with Mr Cosgrove and comply with the Court Integrated Services Program.
A police spokeswoman told The Standard that information from the public was vital and led to police members executing a drugs and firearms warrant on Friday.
Anyone with information about serious crime is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.