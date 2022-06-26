The Standard

Police spokeswoman warns drivers can be tested anywhere anytime

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 26 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:58am
On the job: The Terang police testing site in operation on Sunday morning.

Two 45-year-old men were caught driving with drugs in their system at a Terang testing site on Sunday morning.

