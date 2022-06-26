Two 45-year-old men were caught driving with drugs in their system at a Terang testing site on Sunday morning.
A police spokeswoman said Terang uniform officers and Warrnambool highway patrol members operated the alcohol and drug testing site.
The positive tests will now have to be further analysed before charges can be laid.
The spokeswoman said there were hundreds of tests conducted.
"We just want to remind drivers they can be tested anywhere at anytime," she said.
In Warrnambool, offenders searched through two cars at Warrnambool Toyota after breaking into a shed.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a manager found that the shed had been broken into and reported the incident to police about 9am Sunday.
It's believed nothing was stolen in the raid overnight Saturday, although there was damage to a window.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Long-time senior journalist
