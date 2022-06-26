South Rovers coach Adam Mathieson says his side are still searching for a four-quarter performance following their 115-point win over the Timboon Demons.
The Lions triumphed 22.14 (146) to 4.7 (31), with Mathieson saying his side were "a bit frustrated in the first half".
"We were very fumbly in the first quarter," he said.
"Timboon put us under a lot of pressure. The second quarter was a little bit better.
"But then after half-time we started to play the way we wanted to play and use better first options. Our second half was much better.
"Starting to string all of the quarters together is going to be really, really important."
Regular backman Nathan Murphy was a revelation up forward for the Lions, alongside Abel Farrell. The pair kicked seven and six goals respectively.
"Nathan got pushed forward in the second half," Mathieson said. "He's clever and his leading patterns are very good."
