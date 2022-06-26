The Standard

South Rovers inflict 115-point Warrnambool and District league loss on Timboon Demons after improved second half

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 26 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
DOMINANT: Nathan Murphy kicked seven goals. Picture: Chris Doheny

South Rovers coach Adam Mathieson says his side are still searching for a four-quarter performance following their 115-point win over the Timboon Demons.

