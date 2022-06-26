Front running Warrnambool jumper Elvison took his prizemoney to over $250,000 after he won the $50,000 Miller Steeplechase at Casterton on Sunday.
Elvison with Aaron Kuru aboard won his third 'chase around Casterton from five starts in defeating Mapping and Te Kahu in the 3800 metre contest.
Advertisement
Trainer Symon Wilde said Elvison may back up again in the Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool this Sunday.
"Elvison is developing into a Casterton specialist," Wilde said.
"He just loves the live fences at Casterton. He seems to fly around the course.
"We'll put an entry in for the Thackeray Steeplechase next Sunday but we'll just see how he pulls up before making a decision.
"The other option is to run Elvison in an open steeplechase back at Casterton on July 24. It makes sense to look at running Elvison around Casterton again because of his great record before the end of this jumps season.
Aaron has got a great understanding of Elvison. He's won two of his four rides on Elvison and ran second on the other occasions. Aaron does a bit of work for the stable at the jumps trials. We're in a good position because we've also got our jumps apprentice Ronan Short and Aaron to ride our jumping horses in trials and races."
Elvison has won four of his ten jumps starts.
Australian Steeplechase winner Britannicus, a stablemate of Elvison will be entered for this Sunday's Thackeray Steeplechase.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.