The Standard

Symon Wilde-trained Warrnambool jumper Elvison wins at Casterton

By Tim Auld
Updated June 26 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:19am
CHAMPION: Elvison won the $50,000 Miller Steeplechase at Casterton on Sunday. Picture: Anthony Brady

Front running Warrnambool jumper Elvison took his prizemoney to over $250,000 after he won the $50,000 Miller Steeplechase at Casterton on Sunday.

