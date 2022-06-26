Old Collegians lost no respect in their Warrnambool and District league loss to Russells Creek.
The ninth-placed Warriors lost 8.8 (56) to 14.12 (96) against the second-placed Creekers but took it to their opposition after quarter-time.
The Warriors trailed by 33 points at the first break.
"After quarter-time it was nine goals their way to eight goals our way," Warriors coach Ben van de Camp said.
"They're a good team. I think for us it demonstrates to the boys that when we play our brand and when our intensity is at the right spot that it needs to be and when we win the ball and use it well, we can match it with the best teams in the competition.
"Whilst it's not a win the belief that we take out of today is substantial."
Russells Creek coach Danny Chatfield was pleased by the win despite the Creekers not having it "all their own way".
"We were out of the blocks early and they won a bit of the arm-wrestle back," he said.
The Creekers were still without Taylem Wason and lost Jyran Chatfield before the match with illness.
Chatfield praised the work of teen Malakye Folima on debut. "He definitely didn't look out of place," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
