Despite his side not recording a Hampden league win since round five, the improvement is plain to see according to Camperdown coach Neville Swayn.
The Magpies fell by 92 points, 19.10 (124) to 4.8 (32) to premiership hopeful South Warrnambool at Leura Oval on Saturday, but Swayn says the group continues to show signs it is heading in the right direction.
Advertisement
"South are a really good side - there's a reason why they're in the top three and will most likely be there at the pointy-end," he said.
"But if you take away the final quarter we were really happy with a lot of things we did, especially in the first-half in terms of our clearance numbers and inside 50 numbers.
"There is big improvements in that area of the game but it was our last kick inside that hurt us.
"South, as we know, set-up really well behind the ball, but we take a bit out of it moving forward."
Swayn said the final term, in which the Roosters slammed on six unanswered goals, was "disappointing" and not a reflection of the overall effort of his team.
"On the scoreboard it looked like a blowout because of the last quarter, but we took some positives out of it," he said.
Ricky Henderson was dynamic for the Roosters in the win, slotting six, with Archie Stevens and Josh Saunders made life difficult for the Magpies.
The Magpies will now use the bye to recharge ahead of the final seven matches of the season, with Swayn confirming the group came out of the contest healthy, but "sore".
"We'll take training off Tuesday night and just enjoy each other's company but we'll train Thursday night and work on some things," he said.
"We've got some sore boys, which every club probably has at the moment so the bye has come at a really good time for the group.
We'll freshen up and look towards the back-end of the season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.