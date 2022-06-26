The Standard

South Warrnambool too strong for Camperdown, but "improvement" is showing according to Magpies coach

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 26 2022 - 2:07am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPROVEMENT: Camperdown coach Neville Swayn says the group continues to show signs of improvement. Picture: Anthony Brady

Despite his side not recording a Hampden league win since round five, the improvement is plain to see according to Camperdown coach Neville Swayn.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.