Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke has praised the Power's 'endeavour and effort' in their win over Dennington.
The Power triumphed 21.12 (138) to 3.6 (24) but were in trouble early when midfielders Joel Moloney and Ben O'Sullivan went off with hamstring injuries.
Advertisement
Bourke said Ben Reid and Luke McConnell stood up in the midfield and were "sensational".
"Both played in the middle for most of the day," Bourke said.
Ben Fraser bagged seven goals for the Power in a dominant showing. His side were consistent across all four terms, scoring at least four goals in every quarter and not conceding more than two.
"In a game like that you can sometimes drop-off and it can turn into a bit of a slog," Bourke said.
"I felt like especially our midfielders, were working both defensively and offensively which we spoke about before the game."
Dogs coach Ben Thornton commended the Power on the win but said he was happy with his side's improvement.
"We bounced back from last week. This week we really reckon that the scoreline didn't show the way we played," Thornton said.
"We played the way that we've tried to play all year. We did it well but just on the rebound they got us."
Thornton said 18-year-old ruckman Jordan Garner was a standout for the Dogs.
"Jordy on Wednesday played school footy for Emmanuel," he said.
"To back it up today and be our sole ruckman, he was enormous. I couldn't speak more highly of his game today."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.