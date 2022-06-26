UPDATE, Monday, 8.40am:
A 21-year-old Ballarat woman had been arrested and charged with theft of tools at Bunnings and a petrol drive-off in Warrnambool on Sunday afternoon.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said it will be alleged the woman was involved in a series of offending from Mortlake to Warrnambool during the past week.
The woman and three male co-offenders were reported to have stolen a Makita brushless power tool kit worth $1500 from the Warrnambool Bunnings store at 9.30am Sunday.
That led to police putting out a public call for information about a white Holden Commodore sedan the offenders were seen in.
At 3.30pm the same vehicle was filled up with $68 worth of petrol at the Apco service station, before driving off without paying.
Soon after that the white Holden Commodore sedan was seen in the Crawley Street, Menzies Street, Churchill Street area in west Warrnambool.
"Not long after the petrol drive-off the car was spotted," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
"Two men fled after dumping the vehicle, but the woman knocked on a door in that area and asked to use a toilet.
"She was located by police members at the address and arrested."
The investigator said items suspected of being stolen were found in the Commodore, which tied the offenders to burglaries at two west Warrnambool commercial premises - at Warrnambool Toyota and Warrnambool Locksmiths overnight on Saturday.
The woman has also been charged with 10 offences relating to theft from shops between Mortlake and Warrnambool committed during the past week.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the Holden had been fitted with stolen number plates and enquiries are still being made into whether the car was stolen.
Mid last month the woman appeared in the Ballarat court and was placed on a 15-month community corrections order after being charged with six counts of committing offences on bail, theft from shops and theft of a car.
"The white Holden Commodore has been used by the offenders for a couple of days," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
"We are still seeking information from potential victims and also in relation to the whereabouts of other offenders," he said.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
On Sunday, 4.15pm:
A white Holden Commodore sedan wanted in relation to a theft at Bunnings on Sunday morning, has now been involved in a petrol drive-off.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said the vehicle - registration plate number 1VO-5ZK - filled up with petrol worth $68.50 from the Apco service station on Raglan Parade at 3.30pm.
The driver then left the service station without paying.
Anyone with information about the vehicle, or who sees it, is requested to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
Earlier: Warrnambool and district residents have been asked to keep an eye out for a white Holden Commodore sedan used as a getaway car after the theft of tools at the Warrnambool Bunnings store on Sunday morning.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Bec Wills said three men and a woman, all aged about 30 years old, went to Bunnings in east Warrnambool at 9.45am Sunday.
"There the four were involved in the theft of tools valued at about $1600," she said.
"They left the store without paying and were last seen heading west along Raglan Parade.
"The white Holden Commodore sedan has the registration plate number 1VO-5ZK.
"Anyone who sees that vehicle is immediately asked to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
