Warrnambool and district residents have been asked to keep an eye out for a white Holden Commodore sedan used as a getaway car after the theft of tools at the Warrnambool Bunnings store on Sunday morning.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Bec Wills said three men and a woman, all aged about 30 years old, went to Bunnings in east Warrnambool at 9.45am Sunday.
"There the four were involved in the theft of tools valued at about $1600," she said.
"They left the store without paying and were last seen heading west along Raglan Parade.
"The white Holden Commodore sedan has the registration plate number 1VO-5ZK.
"Anyone who sees that vehicle is immediately asked to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
