Terang Mortlake mentor Ben Kenna says his side is relatively fortunate to walk away with the four points on Saturday.
The Bloods clinched the 12.6 (78) to 5.14 (44) win in the Hampden league against a competitive but inaccurate Port Fairy, with the Seagulls falling 34 points short of their first win of the season.
Advertisement
Kenna said the Bloods were up against it from the outset against a hungry and determined Seagull outfit at Gardens Oval.
"A fair part of the game, they outplayed us I thought without making the most of their opportunities," Kenna said of the match.
"We were probably fortunate they didn't kick accurately and seize on their chances.
"A fair few of their shots were from tough spots too but they would have wanted a few more to go in.
"We definitely played a lot better the week before against Camperdown but we take the win."
The Bloods coach said he expected the winless Seagulls to come out firing after failing to score in the round 10 loss to North Warrnambool Eagles.
"They would have had a fair bit to play for considering the game the week before," Kenna said.
"They had some inclusions that strengthened them so we knew it was going to be a tough game and it proved to be that.
"Our final quarter proved to be our strongest of the day, we managed to get some goals on the board and pull away a little bit."
Matt Baxter proved to be a menace up forward for the Bloods to slot four in a dominant individual display, while Gus Bourke, Jarrad Hay and Ryley Hutchins were also strong in the win.
After two wins on the trot, Kenna said he was hopeful his eight-placed side could continue to fire after the bye with a string of tricky assignments to come.
"We've got some strong opposition with Koroit after the bye but we hope we can be more competitive against these top sides the second time around, as opposed to the first time we played these teams," he said.
"We've got nothing to lose, that's our attitude and we want to be competitive I guess and challenge the sides around the middle of the ladder in the second-half of the season and try to pinch a win or two."
Matthew Sully, Kaine Mercovich and Isaac Martin were all in the best for the Seagulls.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.