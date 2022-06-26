The Standard

Two on the trot: Terang Mortlake records five-goal win against competitive Port Fairy in Hampden league

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 26 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TWO IN A ROW: Terang Mortlake's Ryley Hutchins surges away with the footy. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Terang Mortlake mentor Ben Kenna says his side is relatively fortunate to walk away with the four points on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.