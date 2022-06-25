Real estate agent on the move, business sold

Warrnambool real estate agent Danny Roberts is on the move to Queensland after selling his business.
Roberts One Real Estate will be taken over by well-known Warrnambool businessman Jeremy Gleeson.
Mr Roberts, 47, said the sudden death of a close friend, and other men about his own age, prompted him to reassess the priorities in his life.
He said Mr Gleeson would take over the business from July 1 and key staff members Melissa Diss and Jessica Menzel would remain.
The real estate agency and property management have been sold as one business.
"I started this business from scratch in January 2009," Mr Roberts said.
"It was from zero, but I'm very proud of what we have been able to build.
"Now is the perfect time for a lifestyle change. We (he and wife Lisa) always planned to move to Queensland and we now have that opportunity."
Mr Roberts said the sudden death of a close friend caused him to pause and think about what was next for him and his family.
"There's no doubt I did stop and have a think. I've also got another mate going through a battle with cancer," he said.
"The timing feels right. Life is too short. I'm sure Jeremy and his partner Emily will come in and do an amazing job.
"They will come in and take over from Lisa and I with the support of two great staff members. That was really important.
"I think people can hold onto a business for too long. I still get excited going to work and I didn't want to lose that and get stale. It's the right time."
Mr Roberts said he and Lisa bought a house in Queensland, between Brisbane and the Gold Coast in the Redland Bay shire, a couple of years ago.
"We are attracted by the warm weather, a lifestyle change and I might get to go fishing," he said.
"I love fishing but never get a chance to do it here. Lisa and I have six kids between us so they'll also have the opportunity to see a bit more of the world."
Mr Gleeson said he was excited to be taking over the business.
"We wish Danny and Lisa all the best on their new endeavours," he said.
Mr Gleeson has a 20 year background in sales and has been working with Maxwell Collins Real Estate in Geelong.
"When the opportunity arose to take over Roberts One and move back home to Warrnambool, I was immediately sold," he said.
Long-time senior journalist
