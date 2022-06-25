Around the grounds: Hampden league round 11 scores

FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Koroit Seniors 4.8 5.8 9.11 12.14 (86) def North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 1.1 7.3 7.3 8.5 (53)
GOALS: Koroit Seniors: J.Hausler 2, L.Hoy 2, C.Byrne 2, J.O'Sullivan 1, C.O'Donnell 1, J.Neave 1, P.O'Sullivan 1, S.Dobson 1, J.Whitehead 1; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: J.Burke 2, S.Morter 1, L.Wines 1, B.Kellett 1, D.johnstone 1, J.Lewis 1, J.BERMINGHAM 1
BEST: Koroit Seniors: J.Hausler, A.Pulling, L.Hoy, D.Mooney, P.O'Sullivan, F.Robb; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: J.Johnstone, B.Smedts, L.Wines, J.BERMINGHAM, A.Wines, B.Jenkinson
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors 2.2 7.2 8.5 12.6 (78) def Port Fairy Seniors 1.5 3.9 4.12 5.14 (44)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: M.Baxter 4, H.Roberts 3, W.Kain 2, H.Porter 1, D.Kenna 1, B.Carracher 1; Port Fairy Seniors: M.Sully 2, O.POLLOCK 1, I.Martin 1, A.Mcmeel 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: G.Bourke, M.Baxter, J.Hay, B.Carracher, X.Vickers, R.Hutchins; Port Fairy Seniors: M.Sully, K.Mercovich, I.Martin, B.Dalton, C.harwood, G.Swarbrick
Warrnambool Seniors 3.2 5.4 9.7 10.7 (67) def Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors 1.5 2.8 7.11 8.18 (66)
GOALS: Warrnambool Seniors: J.Turland 3, C.Hoffmann 2, P.Anderson 2, J.Turland 1, M.Bidmade 1, J.Chittick 1; Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors: D.Russell 2, H.Cook 2, C.Murrie 2, C.Whyte 1, B.Starkie 1
BEST: Warrnambool Seniors: B.Bull, D.Graham, J.Turland, O.Opperman, T.Okeeffe, C.Hoffmann; Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors: B.Hicks, M.McMeel, A.Noske, C.Pither, D.White, H.Cook
South Warrnambool Seniors 7.4 10.5 13.7 19.10 (124) def Camperdown Seniors 3.2 3.5 4.6 4.8 (32)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Seniors: R.henderson 6, J.Dye 4, S.Kelly 3, A.Stevens 2, S.Beks 1, J.Saunders 1, J.Hussey 1, C.Gallichan 1; Camperdown Seniors: L.Molan 1, S.Gordon 1, C.Lucas 1, T.Fitzgerald 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Seniors: A.Stevens, J.Saunders, L.Youl, R.henderson, J.Dye, H.Lee; Camperdown Seniors: J.Place, J.Dundon, C.Lucas"
**The match between Cobden and Portland is currently being played
RESERVES
North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves 2.3 4.6 5.7 7.8 (50) def Koroit Reserves 1.0 2.1 4.3 6.3 (39)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: J.Mckinnon 2, N.Butters 1, T.James 1, R.McElgunn 1, B.Hancocks 1, J.Carlin 1; Koroit Reserves:
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: B.Hancocks, R.McElgunn, T.James, T.Creece, A.Blain; Koroit Reserves: J.Purcell, S.Brady, J.Coghlan west, T.Hines, D.Harrington, W.Black
Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves 4.2 9.4 12.6 17.7 (109) def Warrnambool Reserves 3.0 4.1 6.3 8.4 (52)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: H.Douglas 6, T.Cogger 3, K.Taylor 2, R.Sigley 1, T.McGinley 1, T.Cook 1, H.Mcginley 1, H.English 1, A.Clemens 1; Warrnambool Reserves: T.Graham 4, J.Zanker 1, S.Morgan 1, J.Irving 1
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: Warrnambool Reserves: N.Cowan, J.Irving, J.Zanker, C.Moncrieff, S.Morgan, L.Lindsey
South Warrnambool Reserves 4.4 8.7 9.11 12.14 (86) def Camperdown Reserves 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 (3)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Reserves: R.Thomas 4, C.Fenn 2, Z.Lenehan 1, M.Wollermann 1, S.Brown 1, C.Kelly 1, M.Akoch 1, K.Hotker 1; Camperdown Reserves:
BEST: South Warrnambool Reserves: T.Blackney-Noter, X.Mitchem, W.Owen, J.O'Sullivan, R.Thomas, J.Blackney-Noter; Camperdown Reserves: A.Mcbean, S.Morgan, L.Ball, N.Loader, L.Ball, J.Riches
Cobden Reserves 3.1 8.2 11.5 13.6 (84) def PFNCC Reserves 3.4 5.4 6.6 9.6 (60)
GOALS: Cobden Reserves: O.Darcy 3, M.Koroneos 2, B.Gillingham 2, J.Benallack 2, J.Darcy 1, B.Flemming 1, M.Reed 1, J.McVilly 1; PFNCC Reserves: T.Deans 4, A.Orchard 2, L.leonard 1, Z.Telfer 1, J.McMillan 1
BEST: Cobden Reserves: M.Reed, L.Robertson, J.Mcgalde, B.Gillingham, B.Flemming, J.Hutt; PFNCC Reserves: H.Hampshire, L.leonard, Z.Telfer, T.Deans, A.Hill"
UNDER 18.5
Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5 Boys 3.4 8.5 14.7 18.8 (116) def Warrnambool U18.5's 0.2 0.2 0.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5 Boys: W.Hunter 4, C.Alexander 4, W.Povey 4, J.Austin 3, L.Urquhart 3; Warrnambool U18.5's:
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5 Boys: E.Knight, C.Alexander, W.Povey, N.Krause, L.Urquhart, H.Killen; Warrnambool U18.5's: B.Barton, J.Lang, R.Mentha, S.Barker, F.McCoy, A.Fedley
Koroit U18.5's 0.0 0.4 0.5 2.7 (19) def North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's 0.0 0.2 0.7 0.7 (7)
GOALS: Koroit U18.5's: R.Riordan 1, P.Gleeson 1; North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's:
BEST: Koroit U18.5's: S.Cozens, M.Lloyd, H.Noonan, J.Suter, R.Riordan, W.Hinkley; North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's: D.Bermingham, S.Shiells, D.Bourke, J.Johnstone, L.Wines, D.McKenzie
Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's 1.0 2.1 4.1 4.2 (26) def Port Fairy U18.5's 2.7 5.10 9.15 11.19 (16)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: J.Brown 2, E.Wyss 1, H.Roberts 1; Port Fairy U18.5's: S.Lucardie 2, O.Myers 2, N.Payne 2, M.Ryan 1, C.Henderson 1, X.Kenna 1, H.Mahar 1, J.Coffey 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: W.Owen, H.Sellens, D.Goddard, T.Vickers, J.McGavin, C.King; Port Fairy U18.5's: O.Myers, S.Lucardie, L.Carmichael, X.Kenna, R.Stow, O.Reaburn
Cobden U18.5's 3.1 3.1 3.1 7.4 (46) def PFNCC U18.5's 2.4 4.5 4.5 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Cobden U18.5's: T.Humphrey 3, L.Herschell 1, B.Mottram 1, J.Wood 1, I.McVilly 1; PFNCC U18.5's: B.Schwarz 1, Z.Stuchbery 1, D.Reeves 1, N.Mckindley 1, T.Freyer 1, M.stephens 1
BEST: Cobden U18.5's: S.McVilly, N.Penry, T.Humphrey, S.Benallack, N.Sinnott, L.Herschell; PFNCC U18.5's: C.Harvey, K.Edwards, S.Peck, J.Finck, Z.Stuchbery, N.Mckindley"
NETBALL
OPEN
Terang Mortlake Open 13, 33, 40, 58, (58) def Port Fairy Open 22, 34, 46, 57, (57)
BEST
Port Fairy Open :
Tara Elliott 3 Tessa Allen 2 Emily Forrest 1
Terang Mortlake Open:
Jacqui Arundell 3 Eboni Knights 2 Ava Grundy 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Open :
Tara Elliott 42 Emily Forrest 15
Terang Mortlake Open:
Eboni Knights 29 Jacqui Arundell 27 Ava Grundy 2
Cobden Open 20, 32, 49, 63, (63) def Portland Open 7, 20, 25, 39, (39)
BEST
Cobden Open:
Sophie Blain 3 Lara Taylor 2 Molly Hutt 1
Portland Open :
Remy Grant 3 Heidi JONES 2 Mikaila Pitt 1
GOALS
Cobden Open:
Emily Finch 44 Molly Hutt 19
Portland Open :
Jessica Crow 22 Heidi JONES 17
South Warrnambool Open 14, 27, 43, 57, (57) def Camperdown Open 13, 23, 33, 45, (45)
BEST
Camperdown Open:
Lily Eldridge 3 Laura Bourke 2 Chelsea Baker 1
South Warrnambool Open:
Carly Watson 3 Annie Blackburn 2 Isabella Rea 1
GOALS
Camperdown Open:
Krystal Baker 23 Mary Place 22
South Warrnambool Open:
Hollie Phillips 39 Annie Blackburn 18
North Warrnambool Open 14, 23, 35, 49, (49) def Koroit Open 8, 18, 29, 37, (37)
BEST
Koroit Open:
Isabella Baker 2 Emily-Rose Dobson 1
North Warrnambool Open:
Skye Billings 3 Victoria Grundy 2 Phoebe Wittmann 1
GOALS
Koroit Open:
Nell Mitchell 27 Rachel Dobson 10
North Warrnambool Open:
Victoria Grundy 27 Skye Billings 22
Warrnambool Open 16, 28, 37, 47, (47) def Hamilton Open 10, 23, 32, 43, (43)
GOALS
Warrnambool Open:
Amy Wormald 31 Jessica Thwaites 16
Hamilton Open:
Kelsey Lewis 32 Hayley Sherlock 11
DIVISION 1
Port Fairy Div 1 13, 20, 28, 33, (33) def Terang Mortlake Div 1 5, 12, 18, 29, (29)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 1:
Rochelle Winnen 3 Kristy Ludeman 1
Terang Mortlake Div 1:
Ellen-Rose Lee 3 Jessica Baxter 2 Sarah Davis 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 1:
Jessika Tobin-Salzman 20 Jessica Swarbrick 10 Erin Giblin 3
Terang Mortlake Div 1:
Linda Clifford 19 Ellen-Rose Lee 6 Maddison Chesshire 4
South Warrnambool Div 1 10, 19, 35, 46, (46) def Camperdown Div 1 8, 14, 18, 23, (23)
BEST
Camperdown Div 1:
Emily Helmore 3
South Warrnambool Div 1 :
Maddy Goldsworthy 3 Mellissa Mckenzie 2 Katie Pattison 1
GOALS
Camperdown Div 1:
Maggie Conheady 7
South Warrnambool Div 1 :
Greta Gercovich 27 Maddy Goldsworthy 19
Hamilton Div 1 13, 21, 28, 38, (38) def Warrnambool Div 1 3, 8, 11, 13, (13)
BEST
Warrnambool Div 1:
Jessica Turland-Rhook 2
Hamilton Div 1 :
Bailey Ryan 3 Rhianne Lewis 2
GOALS
Warrnambool Div 1:
Jessica Turland-Rhook 7 Jessica Perry 4
Hamilton Div 1 :
Rosie Close 24 Indiana Ryan 14
Koroit Div 1 7, 15, 29, 39, (39) def North Warrnambool Div 1 10, 17, 26, 35, (35)
BEST
Koroit Div 1:
Sienna Batt 3 Scarlett O'Donnell 1
North Warrnambool Div 1:
Kim Wines 3 Sarah O'meara 1
GOALS
Koroit Div 1:
Meg Carlin 34
Cobden Div 1 11, 18, 26, 37, (37) def Portland Div 1 6, 19, 27, 34, (34)
BEST
Cobden Div 1:
Ally Jeffery 3 Holly Duynhoven 2 Eliza Duynhoven 1
Portland Div 1:
Tayla Telfer 3 Casey Anson 2 Lauren Hockley 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 1:
Eliza Duynhoven 31 Hannah Justin 6
Portland Div 1:
Lauren Hockley 26 Sarah Tunstall 8
DIVISION 2
Hamilton Div 2 5, 15, 20, 30, (30) def Warrnambool Div 2 4, 10, 21, 29, (29)
BEST
Warrnambool Div 2:
Layla Wilson 3 Sophie Morton 1
Hamilton Div 2:
Tegan Menzel 3 Tamara Milne 2 Joe Mckew 1
GOALS
Warrnambool Div 2:
Sophie Morton 15 Jessica Perry 14
Hamilton Div 2:
Tahlia Ross 15 Sophie Robinson 8 Casey Rook 7
Port Fairy Div 2 7, 13, 17, 24, (24) def Terang Mortlake Div 2 4, 10, 15, 23, (23)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 2:
Kristen Sheehan 3 Jae Leddin 2 Renae Taylor 1
Terang Mortlake Div 2:
Jes Church 3 April Harris 2
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 2:
Jae Leddin 14 Ashlyn Kent 10
Terang Mortlake Div 2:
Ashleigh Hunger 6 Kristy Crawley 4
Koroit Div 2 8, 18, 30, 39, (39) def North Warrnambool Div 2 7, 12, 17, 21, (21)
BEST
Koroit Div 2:
Jessica Brereton 3 Kylie Grayland 1
North Warrnambool Div 2:
Abby OBrien 2 Tash Clark 1
GOALS
Koroit Div 2:
Sienna Batt 14 Layla Thom 13 Kylie Grayland 12
North Warrnambool Div 2:
Grace Logan 10 Jess Gedye 4
South Warrnambool Div 2 16, 23, 35, 48, (48) def Camperdown Div 2 4, 17, 26, 36, (36)
BEST
Camperdown Div 2:
Ava Nolan 3 Emma Giblett 2 Caitlyn Fitzgerald 1
South Warrnambool Div 2:
Courtney West 3 Ailish Murfett 2
GOALS
Camperdown Div 2:
Ava Nolan 18 Kirby Stonehouse 16 Jessica Van den Eynde 2
South Warrnambool Div 2:
Ailish Murfett 37 Zoe Murrells 6 Ruby Couch 5
Cobden Div 2 10, 16, 26, 33, (33) def Portland Div 2 7, 9, 16, 25, (25)
BEST
Cobden Div 2:
Taylah McVilly 3 Alice Dawson 2
Portland Div 2:
Ricarda McMillan 3 Brianna Bensch 2 Janelle Lancaster 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 2:
Hannah Anderson 6
Portland Div 2:
Lexie Purcell 18 Jenna Oborne 5 Megan Hol 2
DIVISION 3
Port Fairy Div 3 9, 20, 27, 35, (35) def Terang Mortlake Div 3 2, 8, 12, 18, (18)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 3:
Grace Mitchem 3 Laura Riordan 2 Alice Leddin 1
Terang Mortlake Div 3:
Amy Conheady 3 Olivia OBrien 2
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 3:
Myra Murrihy 20 Grace Mitchem 15
Terang Mortlake Div 3:
Sophie Conheady 2
Koroit Div 3 9, 21, 30, 38, (38) def North Warrnambool Div 3 3, 6, 8, 15, (15)
BEST
Koroit Div 3:
Caitlin Bain 3 Paris McInerney 2 Alice Cameron 1
North Warrnambool Div 3:
Hollie Burgess 3 Jessica Billings 2 Georgia Billings 1
GOALS
Koroit Div 3:
Georgia Lewis 29 Paris McInerney 9
North Warrnambool Div 3:
ELLE KERMOND 13 Ashlea Doran 2
Warrnambool Div 3 7, 13, 19, 27, (27) def Hamilton Div 3 6, 10, 12, 14, (14)
BEST
Warrnambool Div 3:
Grace Bell 3 Ruby Bell 2 Molly Quadroy 1
Hamilton Div 3:
Casey Coote 3 Ellen Casey 2 Lauren Killen 1
GOALS
Warrnambool Div 3:
Molly Quadroy 16 Natasha Turland-Rhook 11
Hamilton Div 3:
Elizabeth Goodman 6 Mikaela McCallum 4
Cobden Div 3 10, 16, 24, 28, (28) def Portland Div 3 7, 13, 16, 20, (20)
BEST
Cobden Div 3:
Jasmine Hickey 3 Shae De Francesco 2
Portland Div 3:
Fiona Arnott 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 3:
Grace Dawson 9 Shae De Francesco 6
Portland Div 3:
Charlee Ferguson 13 Macey Hockley 7
South Warrnambool Div 3 13, 21, 28, 39, (39) def Camperdown Div 3 8, 12, 18, 20, (20)
BEST
Camperdown Div 3:
Airlee Cole 3 Rachael Giblett 2 Grace Nicolas 1
South Warrnambool Div 3:
Juanita Russell 3 Peta Van Bruggen 1
GOALS
Camperdown Div 3:
Melanie Van den Eynde 15 Maddison McInnes 5
South Warrnambool Div 3:
Juanita Russell 29
UNDER 17.5
Hamilton 17 &Under 9, 16, 28, 37, (37)def Warrnambool 17 & Under 5, 8, 11, 12, (12)
GOALS
Hamilton 17 & Under:
Ella Sevior 31
Terang Mortlake 17 & Under 5, 12, 23, 32, (32) def Port Fairy 17 Under 1, 5, 5, 7, (7)
BEST
Port Fairy 17 & Under:
Sophie Spence 2 Hayley Spence 1
Terang Mortlake 17 Under:
Ava Grundy 3
Cobden 17 & Under 17, 31, 44, 59, (59) def Portland 17 & Under 3, 4, 6, 16, (16)
BEST
Cobden 17 & Under:
Jessica Walsh 3 Emily Darcy 2
Portland 17 & Under:
Lexie Purcell 3
GOALS
Cobden 17 & Under:
Grace Taylor 34
Portland 17 & Under:
Lexie Purcell 9 Macey Hockley 5
Camperdown 17 & Under 12, 19, 33, 45, (45) def South Warrnambool 17 & Under 5, 17, 23, 29, (29)
BEST
Camperdown 17 Under:
Mary Place 3 Sophie Conheady 1
South Warrnambool 17 Under:
Ruby Couch 3
GOALS
Camperdown 17 & Under:
Mary Place 24 Ruby Conheady 4
South Warrnambool 17 Under:
Ailish Murfett 17 Kate Noseda 12
Koroit 17 & Under 15, 30, 38, 48, (48) def North Warrnambool 17 Under 5, 10, 17, 22, (22)
BEST
Koroit 17 & Under:
Scarlett O'Donnell 1
North Warrnambool 17 &Under:
Nikiah Thomas 3
GOALS
Koroit 17 & Under:
Meg Carlin 36 Sienna Batt 1
North Warrnambool 17 & Under:
Nikiah Thomas 3
