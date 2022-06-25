A MAN has been caught allegedly driving at more than 140 km/h on the Hamilton Highway earlier this week.
Police said on Monday Warrnambool highway patrol detected a 35-year-old Melbourne man allegedly driving 143km/h near Darlington.
"Running late for an appointment is not a valid reason for speeding. Leave earlier," a police statement said.
The man was fined $727 dollars and his driver's license was suspended for six months.
On Friday police detected a 30-year-old man driving unlicensed in Cobden.
"He has not had a valid (driver's) license since October 2019," police said.
His vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1295.
The driver is expected to face Warrnambool Magistrates' Court.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
