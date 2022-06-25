The Standard

Motorist caught allegedly speeding near Darlington, another caught driving unlicensed in Cobden

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 25 2022 - 7:27am, first published 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGHWAY: Police have clocked a man allegedly driving 143km/h on the Hamilton Highway near Darlington. Pictures: Victoria Police

A MAN has been caught allegedly driving at more than 140 km/h on the Hamilton Highway earlier this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.