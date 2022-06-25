2022 Hampden league live coverage: round 11

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of another big round in the Hampden league as the race towards the finals begins to heat up.
Sports reporter Nick Creely will be live from Victoria Park with updates from the blockbuster clash between Koroit and North Warrnambool Eagles with both teams looking to continue its strong build.
Elsewhere, a classic eight-point game between Warrnambool and Hamilton is set to take place at the Reid Oval, while Port Fairy hosts Terang Mortlake, South Warrnambool hits the road to play Camperdown and Cobden plays host to Portland.
Click here to follow along with all the football and netball action from 1.15pm:
