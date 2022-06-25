The Standard

Updated June 25 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:27am
WARRANT: Simon Carr. Picture: Victoria Police

POLICE are calling for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant who could be in Portland to present himself to a police station 'as soon as possible'.

