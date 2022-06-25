POLICE are calling for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant who could be in Portland to present himself to a police station 'as soon as possible'.
If you know where 38-year-old Simon Carr is contact police.
"Simon is wanted on an outstanding warrant," a police statement said.
"It is known he is actively avoiding police who are attempting to locate him in relation to failing to a warrant issued for failing to appear on bail for a corrections order breach.
"Simon is thought to be residing in Portland, but is known to frequent the Hamilton and Warrnambool areas.
"He is required to attend a police station and present himself to have the warrant dealt with ASAP."
If you have any information relating to his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
