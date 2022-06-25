WDFNL live coverage: Round 12

Panmure and Merrivale will clash at Merrivale Recreation Reserve in round 12 on Saturday, in what should be compelling viewing across football and netball.
In the senior football, the fourth-placed Tigers have the wood over the third-placed Bulldogs from when they met in round three however Panmure have had key players return to their side following that match.
Advertisement
The A grade netball fixture between the two sides should be a tight affair, with little separating Merrivale (second) and Panmure (third).
The Tigers won the last match between the two opponents but won't have it easy against the Bulldogs who have been working hard on countering Merrivale's defensive transition speed.
Four other clashes will be played across the round including the A grade battle between South Rovers and Timbbon Demons which resulted in a draw when they met in round three.
The Standard reporter Matt Hughes will be at Merrivale and will provide updates from matches from 1.50pm (netball) and 2.20pm (football).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.