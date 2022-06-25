The Standard

Warrnambool and District Football Netball League live coverage for round 12

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 25 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:00am
WDFNL live coverage: Round 12

Panmure and Merrivale will clash at Merrivale Recreation Reserve in round 12 on Saturday, in what should be compelling viewing across football and netball.

