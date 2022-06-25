The Standard

Warrnambool and District Artists' Society's Annual Awards packs out Merri View Gallery

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 25 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWARDS: Jenny Vick with her Warrnambool and District Artists' Society's Annual Awards overall winning piece Down Blackwood Road. It was selected from more than 100 artworks. Picture: Lillian Altman

THE TOP winners at Warrnambool and District Artists' Society's Annual Awards are inspired by the nature surrounding them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.