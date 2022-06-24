South Rovers' A grade netballers are out to make amends and claim maximum points on Saturday when they face Timboon Demons.
The sides' round three clash resulted in a draw, which wasn't without its controversy as the scoreboard didn't match the scorebook.
Advertisement
"It had us winning by one goal and when they added the score up at the end it was a draw," Lions coach Kylie Carter said.
"It was a bit bittersweet that one.
"It's the one the girls want to get back, they feel fairly passionate about it."
The Lions sit fourth after 11 Warrnambool and District league rounds while the Demons are in sixth with three less wins. But Rovers aren't getting complacent.
"It's another big game, they just keep coming at this time of year," Carter said.
The Lions coach said her side would take a strong defensive approach into the game at Walter Oval.
"(We'll be looking to) make the most of when we've got the centre, scoring off that but when we get an intercept or a turnover scoring off that as well," she said.
"That's been our focus for the last couple of weeks and we'll just maintain that into finals pretty much."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.