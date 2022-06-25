TWO buyers from Melbourne vied for million dollar views of the Hopkins River and southern ocean at the auction of a Warrnambool property on Saturday.
Tucked away in a quiet court, 9 Bramble Avenue sold for $72,000 over the maximum estimated price at $1.122 million.
Before auction the central three-bedroom expected to sell for $975,000-$1.05m.
Almost 40 people attended, with the house sold by Harris and Wood real estate agent Danny Harris to a couple looking for a sea change.
"The people that owned the property built it in around the early nineties," Mr Harris said.
"It had been a much loved home - they were sad to see it go but are happy with the result."
Bidding opened at $850,000 quickly rising in $25,000 and $15,000 increments before sporadically increasing to its selling price.
Before bidding began Mr Harris said there were six selling points encouraging attendees to snap it up.
"The substantial land holding (at more than 1100 square metres), north facing orientation, the light-filled living areas, the tasteful nineties architecture, the triple garage for all your toys and storage and the unmistakable views behind me," he said.
Mr Harris said river and ocean view homes in Warrnambool and the south-west were hard to replicate.
"It's also evidence to those predicting a real estate downturn, it's very mature," he said.
"If you've got a property that;s not easy to come by, regardless of what's happening in the market, it shows there's still a strong market."
It was the only auction in Warrnambool on the day.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
