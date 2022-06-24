Russells Creek will elevate another junior player to senior football, with under 18 prospect Malakye Folima named for his first appearance on Saturday against Old Collegians.
The Creekers have handed senior debuts to around 10 under 18s in 2022, according to co-coach Danny Chatfield.
Caleb Templeton also comes in to the side after missing Warrnambool and District's round 11 with illness.
Chatfield said Folima had been rewarded for his form.
"He (Folima) will come through the system which is what myself and Dylan (Herbertson) have tried to do throughout the year," he said.
"He's been playing as a back-pocket in the under 18s.
"He's a little bull that's for sure. He'll play back, he'll play forward and maybe through the middle. He can handle himself."
The Creekers have the wood over the Warriors from the last time the teams played one another.
The sides met in round three with Russells Creek triumphing 97-33.
Chatfield is not underestimating the Warriors.
"When we played them earlier in the year we didn't have it all our way," he said.
"I think they've got some good young kids that can push when they bring the energy.
"It's the unknown for us. We've got to be on our game for sure."
Russells Creek had been in blistering touch, having not lost a game since its round five clash against Nirranda.
The Creekers' last three matches have been 50-plus point wins, headlined by round 11's 185-point victory over Timboon Demons.
Jyran Chatfield was Russells Creek's best player in that match, slotting six goals.
Coach Chatfield is pleased with where the Creekers sit but knows they have a tough road ahead of them.
"We've had some good wins, without getting ahead of ourselves," he said.
"I know we will have some tougher opponents coming up.
"We've still got to play Panmure, Nirranda and also Kolora-Noorat again.
"It's going to be another tough month of footy ahead of us, so the bye (after round 12) might come at a good time for us."
Chatfield said his side had been impacted by the flu recently.
"Injuries are OK, it's just this flu," he said.
"We've got a couple of guys down with it. Tommy Smith the unfortunate one. He's gone out this week.
"We get one back in Caleb Templeton who had the flu last week. We've been fortunate enough that we've had the depth to cover it."
