Russells Creek to play first-gamer Malakye Folima in WDFNL competiton

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:36am
BACK: Caleb Templeton will return for Russells Creek in round 12 after missing round 11 with the flu. Picture: Anthony Brady

Russells Creek will elevate another junior player to senior football, with under 18 prospect Malakye Folima named for his first appearance on Saturday against Old Collegians.

