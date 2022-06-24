Drivers avoid injuries at notorious intersection

Drivers were lucky to avoid injuries after a Japanese national in her 40s failed to giveaway at a notorious Warrnambool intersection on Friday morning.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Oliver Price said a collision happened about 9.30am at the intersection of the western end of Botanic Road and Raglan Parade.
The Japanese national heading south-west failed to giveway in her Porsche SUV and was involved in a collision with a Warrnambool man in his 40s driving east in a Mazda SUV.
There was moderate damage to the side and front driver's side wheel section of the Porsche and damage to the front end of the Mazda.
Both drivers escaped injuries.
"Amazingly everyone was OK," Acting Sergeant Price said.
"We would request that drivers take care and drive to the conditions, especially in the wet when visibility can be poor.
"Fortunately the driver of the Mazda saw the Porsche and was able to brake, but he couldn't avoid impact," he said.
The driver of the Porsche is expected to be issued with an infringement notice.
The accident scene was attended by police, Fire Rescue Victoria and Ambulance Victoria officers.
