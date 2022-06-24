The Standard

The Warrnambool driver was able to brake but failed to avoid involvement in a collision despite his best efforts

AT
By Andrew Thomson
June 24 2022 - 3:30am
Drivers avoid injuries at notorious intersection

Drivers were lucky to avoid injuries after a Japanese national in her 40s failed to giveaway at a notorious Warrnambool intersection on Friday morning.

