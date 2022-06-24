The Standard

Te Kahu to make Australian jumping debut for trainer Ciaron Maher

By Tim Auld
June 24 2022 - 3:30am
DECISIONS: Ciaron Maher has opted to race Te Kahu at Casterton. Picture: Morgan Hancock

FORMER star New Zealand jumper Te Kahu makes his Australian debut for the powerful Ciaron Maher-David Eustace stable in a $50,000 open steeplechase at Casterton on Sunday.

