The Standard

Warrnambool Mermaids' Tim Gainey hoping for Big V double-header success on the road

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPACT: Warrnambool Seahawks' Tim Gainey has overcome an injury concern and is starting to feel comfortable on court again. Picture: Morgan Hancock

LONG-TIME Warrnambool Seahawk Tim Gainey says an away double-header will play a crucial role in their Big V playoff chances.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.