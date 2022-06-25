Good time to prioritise care in schools

Great to see Warrnambool City Council announcing plans to consult with residents about the future location of the art gallery. Will it remain on the current site near the Civic Green, or will it be moved to Cannon Hill, as flagged in a feasibility study? Strategic planning for our growing city is so important. While a new gallery won't happen soon, it's imperative the planning is done so the city can then jump at funding opportunities that might present. Southern Grampians Shire has already done its planning for art gallery developments, revealing it received $550,000 for what it hopes is the first step towards a complete overhaul of the facility.

