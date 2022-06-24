The Standard

South-west operators unsure about free kindergarten program details

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learning: Warrnambool Three Year Old Kindergarten is full for next year with interested families placed on a waiting list. Pictured is one of this year's classes. Picture: Anthony Brady

The region's kindergarten operators are still unsure of details surrounding the state government free kindergarten program and what it will mean for services and families.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.