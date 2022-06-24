The Standard

Calm seas and little wind bring offshore success for region's anglers

By Corey McLaren
June 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MONSTER CATCH: Adam Fraser is pictured with his first gummy shark. Pictures: Supplied
NICE BREAM: The Tackle Shack crew, Adam Brown and Corey McLaren, with some Hopkins Bream.
DYNAMIC DUO: Flynn and Geoff Collins with a pair of Hopkins River bream.

Advertisement

Ad

We were blessed with awesome fishing conditions over the weekend with calm seas and little to no wind.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.