ONE of Terang Mortlake's experienced footballers is in awe of its young players.
Defender Gus Bourke, who will play his 100th senior game for the Bloods on Saturday, said teenagers were playing on-field roles which belied their years.
Advertisement
The Bloods, which have a 2-8 win-loss record and play bottom-placed Port Fairy, are rebuilding.
"There's a heap of young fellas. It's a credit to them because at 17 or 18 I was playing wing or half-back and they're coming in the centre or at centre half-forward and I am like 'I don't know how you're doing it'," Bourke said.
"When we had a win against Camperdown, it was a reward for effort."
Bourke, 27, made his debut for Terang Mortlake as a teenager and had a stint in Geelong playing for Anglesea before returning to his home club.
His 100-game milestone will earn life membership. He said he was grateful for the club's support, highlighting its hard-working volunteers for keeping it running.
"I grew up as a Terang College kid and was going to games at 13 and 14 years old every weekend," he said.
"Being one of the older players now, which is a little bit weird to think about, it's great to have life membership of your local club. It is definitely an honour."
Bourke, who captains Noorat in South West Cricket, is a general in the Bloods' back line these days.
"I kick in so I think I am a pretty good kick, it's probably the main thing I bring, and the last couple of years I've probably got a bit more confident in my marking skills," he said.
Will Moloney, who lives away, Sam Crawley (work) and Dylan Jones (unavailable) are missing from last round's winning team.
"It's probably our bigger backmen and our ruckman so we'll have to re-gig the structure a bit," Bourke said.
"(Coach) Ben Kenna has his hands full again."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.