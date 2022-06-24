The Standard

Two new public housing homes for city

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:07am, first published 12:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PUBLIC HOUSING: Two new homes will be built on this block in Crawley Street in west Warrnambool. Picture: Anthony Brady

Construction will begin soon on two new energy efficient public housing homes in Warrnambool.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.