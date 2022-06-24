Two new public housing homes for city

Construction will begin soon on two new energy efficient public housing homes in Warrnambool.
Advertisement
A three-bedroom 1950s weatherboard house at 41 Crawley Street has been demolished to make way for the new two-bedroom homes.
In addition to that Housing Victoria is exploring development options for 45 Crawley Street after a three-bedroom weatherboard home was demolished.
A Homes Victoria spokeswoman said the state's landmark $5.3 billion Big Housing Build is ramping up right across the state.
"The Big Housing Build is investing $1.25 billion in regional areas and we have already exceeded our minimum investment guarantee of $25 million for Warrnambool," the spokeswoman said.
"So far, we have committed $29 million to build 95 homes, creating 267 jobs - with more projects on the way.
"Homes Victoria is seeking council approval to build two houses at 41 Crawley Street, while redevelopment options are being explored for 45 Crawley Street."
The Standard announced in May a 2.9 million social housing development in west Warrnambool would be built to provide a safe space for First Nations women, those over the age of 55 or fleeing domestic abuse.
Women's Housing Limited chief executive officer Judy Line said eight townhouses would be created at 60 Hopetoun Road as part of the Victorian Government's Big Build. "This particular development will have eight units - two three-bedrooms and six two-bedrooms," Ms Line said at the time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.