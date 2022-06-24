Ministers outline priorities for south-west

Three newly appointed federal government ministers have outlined their plans for south-west Victoria.
Tourism Minister Don Farrell said he believed the previous federal government should have done more to support business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The previous government withdrew support before visitors could return and long before Australia's tourism, travel and related sectors were able to recover," Mr Farrell said.
"With tourists slowly returning, there are some positive early signs of recovery, but it will take time and coordinated efforts to get things back on track."
Mr Farrell said the federal government was supporting the tourism industry through its THRIVE 2030 initiative.
"THRIVE 2030 highlights the importance of unique and high-quality visitor experiences that showcase Australia's unique attributes - including our outstanding natural geography, flora and fauna, as seen in regions like the Victorian south west," he said. "With the restart of international travel, Tourism Australia has been ramping up its marketing efforts in key markets across the globe to encourage the return of overseas visitors. The Great Ocean Road is among destinations that feature prominently in Tourism Australia's latest international marketing campaign 'Come and Say G'Day - Don't Go Small. Go Australia'."
Mr Farrell said 25 businesses along the Great Ocean Road were also being supported in Tourism Australia's national experience content initiative. "The 12 Apostles and Great Ocean Road are iconic Australian destinations, which I've enjoyed visiting with family and friends. I look forward to visiting again in the future," he said.
Housing Minister Julie Collins said she was very concerned about the south-west's homelessness issues.
"Safe and affordable housing is central to the security and dignity of all Australians," Ms Collins said.
"It is concerning that more and more Australians are struggling to affordably rent a home, or are homeless. I know this is particularly a problem in regional Australia."
Ms Collins said the Albanese government had a strong set of policies to help address the housing crisis.
"These policies include the Housing Australia Future Fund which will build 30,000 social and affordable housing properties nationally in its first five years. We will introduce a National Housing Supply and Affordability Council to ensure the Commonwealth plays a leadership role in increasing housing supply and improving housing affordability."
Health Minister Mark Butler said he was concerned that it was harder than ever before to see a GP under the previous government. "Access to GP services shouldn't be reserved for those that live in our biggest cities," Mr Butler said. "The Morrison government repeatedly cut and undermined Medicare, including a six year freeze on GP Medicare rebates, cutting rural and regional bulk billing incentives, and in 2019 cutting access of outer-metro and regional Australia to bonded and overseas trained doctors, making GP shortages much worse.
"The Labor Government isn't simply going to sit on our hands and let this crisis continue. We will take action to increase the number of doctors in communities that are desperate for more GPs."
Mr Butler said Labor had committed to $146 million in initiatives to deliver more doctors in rural and regional Australia.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
