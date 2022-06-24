Ministers outline priorities for south-west

"THRIVE 2030 highlights the importance of unique and high-quality visitor experiences that showcase Australia's unique attributes - including our outstanding natural geography, flora and fauna, as seen in regions like the Victorian south west," he said. "With the restart of international travel, Tourism Australia has been ramping up its marketing efforts in key markets across the globe to encourage the return of overseas visitors. The Great Ocean Road is among destinations that feature prominently in Tourism Australia's latest international marketing campaign 'Come and Say G'Day - Don't Go Small. Go Australia'."