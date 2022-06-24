ON-FIELD leader Colin Harwood's return from a long-term injury headlines six changes to the Port Fairy team which went scoreless in a Hampden league senior football game last round.
The reliable defender will join midfielders Tom Sullivan and Isaac Martin, promising teenager Oscar Pollock, BJ Dalton and Harry Peake in the team to play Terang Mortlake at Gardens Oval on Saturday.
The Seagulls, who have played short at times in 2022, will have a full complement of 21 players.
"We have a fit side heading into it and that's new territory as well," coach Winis Imbi said.
Harwood has not played senior football for 12 months after suffering a serious broken leg.
Imbi said the club was thrilled to welcome him back, describing him as an inspiration to his teammates.
"We have been trying to protect Colin from himself. He potentially could've played earlier but we wanted to make sure he was right when he came back," he said.
"It's a credit to him. He's worked really hard with his rehabilitation. He's actually had to have multiple surgeries on his leg to get himself right.
"It's testament to all the things we already know about Colin and that's why a lot of the boys love him so much.
"We are really happy to have him back. He's done a lot off the field but now he gets to practice his craft on it once again."
Multiple club best-and-fairest winner Isaac Martin will play his first senior game of the season after having time away from the game.
"I value Isaac and his family because they're great people and they offer a lot," Imbi said.
"He's a really good human being. He's only small in stature but he carries a pretty big shadow so it's good to have him back even if it's non-permanent or a short-term thing."
Pollock returns after making his NAB League debut last weekend.
Port Fairy has forfeited its reserves team for the fourth time in 11 matches.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
