Defender Colin Harwood returns to Port Fairy side after serious broken leg

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 24 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:00am
HANDY INCLUSION: Colin Harwood will play for Port Fairy on Saturday after overcoming a serious injury. Picture: Morgan Hancock

ON-FIELD leader Colin Harwood's return from a long-term injury headlines six changes to the Port Fairy team which went scoreless in a Hampden league senior football game last round.

